ditch the Docs
Ceev works on top of your existing LinkedIn profile. It temporarily modifies the page to transform it into a stunning resume.
Nice-looking resumes aren't just for designers. Pick a theme you like, then customize it even further with colors and fonts that fit your style. Once you're happy, save it as a PDF or print it right away.
Ceev is free, seriously. No account needed, no paying to download your resume, and no watermarks or Ceev branding anywhere on it.